GMP Responds to Alleged Stabbing Incident in Murray Road, Bury

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are actively responding to an incident on Murray Road in Bury. The situation involves what is believed to be a stabbing, and officers are conducting further inquiries.

The injuries sustained by the three victims are not considered life-threatening. While no arrests have been made at this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton, from GMP’s Bury division, provided the following statement: “We believe this incident was a targeted attack, and we are relieved that no one has suffered life-threatening injuries. There is no immediate threat to the wider public, and we consider this to be an isolated incident.”

Residents in the local area may notice heightened police patrols, but there is no cause for alarm. These patrols are in place to support and reassure the community.

GMP urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. If you have relevant footage, including CCTV, mobile, Ring doorbell, or dash cam recordings, please make a report by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1338 of 11/03/2024. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.