Baltimore’s Key Bridge has collapsed into the water after being struck by a container ship, according to local media reports.

Preliminary visuals shared on social media depict a massive cargo ship colliding with the bridge, resulting in the crash that brought it down, along with several vehicles travelling on the bridge in the early hours of Tuesday.

A significant portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge now lies submerged underwater. Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 captured images of Maryland State Police circling the crash site in a helicopter.

The 47-year-old Key Bridge collapsed due to a “ship strike incident” and has been subsequently closed to traffic, as announced by the Maryland Transportation Authority in a statement.

“All lanes are closed in both directions for the incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the statement read.

Emergency personnel are currently on the scene, and rescue efforts are underway, confirmed Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

“I’m aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. I have been in contact with @BaltimoreFire Chief Wallace, @GovWesMoore @JohnnyOJr, and @AACoExec. Emergency personnel are on the scene, and efforts are underway,” Mayor Scott wrote on X.

The collapse occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time, causing significant disruption and raising concerns about the safety of the bridge and the surrounding area. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.