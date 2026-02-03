Emergency crews flooded the streets near De Montfort University (DMU) in Leicester tonight. Police, firefighters, and university security officers rushed to Oxford Street in a rapidly unfolding incident that has shut down several local roads.

Heavy Police Presence and Multiple Cordons

Four police cars and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service arrived before 6pm, quickly setting up multiple cordons around the Innovation Centre on Oxford Street. The area remains sealed off with a strong police presence, and officers are preserving the scene as investigations get underway.

Road Closures Spark Traffic Chaos

Oxford Street (northbound) is shut between Carlton Street and York Road

Carlton Street, Grange Lane, and Bonners Lane are also closed off

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes

University Issues Support Statement

DMU confirmed they are working closely with police following what they described as a “very serious incident” on campus. A university spokesperson said:

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened. We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident.”

Details Still Emerging

The exact nature of the incident remains unclear. Police confirm a scene preservation is in place, with officers expected to remain on site for the foreseeable future. Leicestershire Police have appealed for the public to avoid the area as inquiries continue.