DAEDALUS AVIATION Light Aircraft Crashes on Moorland in Greater Manchester as Investigators Rush to Scene

  • Updated: 14:10
  • , 3 February 2026

Emergency services were scrambled to a light aircraft crash on moorland in Greater Manchester late this morning, prompting a major multi-agency response and the deployment of specialist air accident investigators.

Crews from across Greater Manchester were called to the scene at around 11.30am on Tuesday, 3rd February 202,6 after reports that a small plane had come down in remote terrain. Fire and rescue teams remain on site supporting Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service.

In a brief statement, the fire service confirmed it was assisting partner agencies, adding that police were best placed to comment on the circumstances of the incident.

Police have cordoned off area, following an incident, A crime scene remains in place

Air Accident Investigators Deployed

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has confirmed a specialist team has been dispatched and is working alongside local emergency services to establish what happened.

Aircraft and Operator Details

The aircraft involved is understood to be a Cirrus SR20, manufactured by Cirrus Design Corporation. Flight tracking information indicates the aircraft departed from Birmingham Airport shortly before 10am, remaining airborne for approximately 40 minutes before the incident occurred.

Sources indicate the aircraft has been operating from the West Midlands in recent days, with several short flights logged between Birmingham and Wolverhampton. Investigators are examining whether the flight was training-related, though this has not been officially confirmed.

The aircraft is understood to be owned by Christopher Ian Young, a director of Daedalus Aviation (Services) Ltd, which operates a Cirrus training centre in Birmingham. The company has confirmed it is “assisting the authorities” but declined to comment further at this stage.

No Immediate Details on Occupants

At this time, no official information has been released regarding the number of people on board or the severity of any injuries. It remains unclear whether the aircraft made any mayday or emergency call to air traffic control before the crash.

Investigation Ongoing

The AAIB will examine wreckage at the scene and review flight data, maintenance records and pilot history as part of its investigation. Police have cordoned off the area while specialist teams continue their work.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be published as soon as confirmed information is released by the police or investigators

