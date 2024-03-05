London’s Air Ambulance Charity is making a desperate plea to the government for financial assistance as it faces a critical shortage of funds to replace its ageing helicopters.

As the charity approaches the final months of its Up Against Time campaign, aimed at raising £15 million to replace its two helicopters by September 2024, it is urgently appealing to the government for public funding to bridge the shortfall.

The charity, which serves the 10 million people residing in and visiting London, relies heavily on public donations, with 96% of its funding coming from public support. However, despite extensive fundraising efforts and overwhelming public backing, the campaign is falling behind schedule due to challenges posed by the cost of living and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a bid to secure the necessary funds, London’s Air Ambulance Charity is requesting financial support from the government, amounting to 25% of the total helicopter costs, equivalent to £3.056 million. This injection of funds would have a transformative impact on the campaign’s progress.

Despite engaging in discussions with government representatives, including meetings with Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP and the Chancellor in 2023, the charity has yet to receive a positive response.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by the fact that the existing helicopters, while still operational, are nearing the end of their lifespan and becoming increasingly challenging to maintain. Earlier this year, the charity faced the imminent risk of grounding its service due to maintenance issues beyond its control.

London’s Air Ambulance Charity provides a vital life-saving service in the capital, operating 24/7, 365 days a year. With over 46,000 critically injured individuals treated to date, the charity is recognized as a world leader in pre-hospital medicine, contributing significantly to the advancement of trauma care both nationally and internationally.

As the charity’s plea for government support airs on BBC London, it underscores the critical need for immediate action in the upcoming Spring Budget. With time running out, the government’s support is essential to ensure the continuation of this invaluable service to the people of London.