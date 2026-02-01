Watch Live

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major Fire Triggers Emergency at University Hospital Southampton

  • Updated: 10:13
  • , 1 February 2026

 

Blaze Sparks Major Incident Call

A major incident has been declared at University Hospital Southampton after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Fire crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue rushed to Southampton General Hospital at 5.30am to tackle the blaze.

No Injuries but Chaos Ensues

The hospital confirmed no one was hurt, and the fire is now under control. Patients in the affected zones were swiftly moved to safer parts of the building.

Emergency services shut roads around the hospital, causing disruption for locals and visitors.

Visitors Told to Stay Away

  • All planned outpatient appointments for the day are cancelled.
  • Visitors have been urged to avoid the hospital entirely.
  • Staff parking remains available on-site to support those coming in to work.
  • Emergency patients are only being admitted if conditions are life or limb-threatening.
  • Others were redirected to nearby facilities, including the Urgent Treatment Centres at the Royal South Hants Hospital and Lymington.

What’s Next?

Authorities continue to assess the situation as recovery efforts get underway. The public are advised to stay tuned for updates and avoid the area where possible.

