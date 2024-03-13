The Dartford Crossing was forced to close for more than four hours today, as officers responded to concerns for the welfare of a man on the crossing.

Authorities were alerted to the situation around 6am yesterday, prompting a swift response to ensure the safety of the individual involved.

The incident led to severe three-hour delays on the M25 clockwise approaching the crossing, affecting commuters during the morning rush hour.

Thankfully, the man was successfully brought to safety, and he is now receiving care from healthcare professionals.

Following the resolution of the situation, the Dartford Crossing fully reopened around 10.30 am, and traffic has since returned to normal.

A spokesperson for Essex Police provided reassurance, stating, “The Dartford River Crossing is now open following an incident reported to us at 6am, Tuesday 12 March. We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man on the crossing.

They continued, “Traffic was held while officers worked at the scene. The man is now safe and being cared for by healthcare professionals. The crossing was fully re-opened at 10.30am.”

The closure of the Dartford Crossing underscores the importance of swift emergency response and highlights the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and healthcare professionals in ensuring public safety.