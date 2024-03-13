UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Child Injured in Traffic Incident Outside Kilburn School

Manhunt Underway After Patient Absconds from South East London Medical Facility

Father-Son Duo Jailed in Brutal Sainsbury’s Local Assault

Second Man Charged in Connection with Clapham Firearms Investigation

Man Charged with Murder of Koray Alpergin

Home Breaking Man Brought to Safety After Dartford Crossing Closure

Man Brought to Safety After Dartford Crossing Closure

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Traffic control gantry on motorway at dusk.

The Dartford Crossing was forced to close for more than four hours today, as officers responded to concerns for the welfare of a man on the crossing.

Authorities were alerted to the situation around 6am yesterday, prompting a swift response to ensure the safety of the individual involved.

The incident led to severe three-hour delays on the M25 clockwise approaching the crossing, affecting commuters during the morning rush hour.

Thankfully, the man was successfully brought to safety, and he is now receiving care from healthcare professionals.

Following the resolution of the situation, the Dartford Crossing fully reopened around 10.30 am, and traffic has since returned to normal.

A spokesperson for Essex Police provided reassurance, stating, “The Dartford River Crossing is now open following an incident reported to us at 6am, Tuesday 12 March. We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man on the crossing.

They continued, “Traffic was held while officers worked at the scene. The man is now safe and being cared for by healthcare professionals. The crossing was fully re-opened at 10.30am.”

The closure of the Dartford Crossing underscores the importance of swift emergency response and highlights the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and healthcare professionals in ensuring public safety.

Post Views: 173

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Suspected Leader of Kurdish People Smuggling Network Arrested in Portsmouth
Investigation Launched into Unexplained Death of 33-Year-Old Man in Reading
Seven Men Jailed After Fatal Raid on Wrong Flat
Man, 39, Charged with Serious Assault on Police Officers
Person Dies at Norwood Junction Station: Police and Paramedics at the Scene
A sex offender from Whitstable has been jailed after admitting to a series of online offences

READ NEXT:

Seven year old hospitalised after traffic come incident
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a shooting in Hackney
Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives of Woman, 42, and 15-Year-Old; Teenager Left Seriously Injured
A man who attempted to pull a handbag from a woman before stealing her purse and phone has been jailed
Tribute paid to motorist who died in fatal A34 collision
Appeal for Information Following the Death of Charlie Saywell
Former Met Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Misconduct Charges
BreakingLONDON

Navigating the Quitting Process: Tips and Insights for Smokers

New ‘Double Council Tax’ Rule Set to Hit Empty Homes Starting April
Deadline Approaching: Cat Owners Urged to Microchip Pets or Face £500 Fine
Urgent Warning for UK Drivers: Changes to International Driving Permits
Urgent Appeal: Elderly Woman Missing from Bellingham
Major M25 Closure Planned: Weekend Disruption Expected
Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year-Old Girl with Bromley Links
BreakingLONDON

UK Braces for Rare Weather Event as Met Office Issues Warning

Vodafone, EE and O2 Fraudsters Jailed for £430,000 Scam Targeting Telecom Giants
Urgent Appeal for Information on Hit and Run in Gilmerton Road
Help BTP Solve Syon Lane Train Station Robbery – Recognise The Suspects?
Four Charged in Alleged Transphobic Assault in Harrow
Man Sentenced for Severe Child Sex Offences in Liverpool
Thug Jailed for Brutal Assault in Central London Restaurant
Violent Weekend in London: One Dead in Shooting, Another Critical After Stabbing
Katie Price Fined £880 for Driving Offences, Escapes Jail Despite Outcry
BreakingLONDON

Driver Fined £200 and Receives 6 Points for Using Mobile Phone While Driving on M25

BreakingLONDON

Man Arrested in Abbey Wood After False Knife Claim

Egypt’s Mediation Effort in Gaza: Ceasefire & Aid Ahead of Ramadan
Man Arrested and Hospitalised Following Incident in Abbey Wood
Fatal Shooting in Catford Sparks Murder Investigation
Vet Warns Pet Owners: Five Household Items That Could Harm Your Pups
Man and Woman Arrested After 34 Bodies Removed from Funeral Directors
Bromley Aggravated Burglary: Police Seek Public’s Help in Investigation
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Robbery in Rainham Targets Vulnerable Pensioner: Two Suspects Charged
17-Year-Old Boy Hospitalised After Stabbing in Thamesmead
Body Found in Water Believed to be Missing Samaria Ayanle
Police Arrest Jaguar I-Pace Driver, 31, on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving After ‘Out-of-Control’ Car Incident
A violent offender who left a lorry driver with facial fractures after punching him during a road rage incident has been jailed
Four Men Charged with Aggravated Burglary Following Incident in South Gloucestershire
Breaking

Police Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes Worth £60,000 Following Burglary Incident in Walsall

BreakingLONDON

Tragic Incident at Dartford Petrol Station: Person Dies After Collapsing at Tesco Express

BreakingLONDON

Motorists Urged to Follow Official Diversions Amid Unprecedented M25 Closure

BreakingLONDON

Controversy Surrounds Princess of Wales’ Mother’s Day Photo

RECOMMENDED

Teenage Girl Reported Missing from Gravesend
BBC iPlayer Download Feature Discontinued on Select Devices
New Roundabout Construction on A27 to Benefit New Monks Farm Development
Man Convicted of Murdering Russell Jordan Jones in Enfield
A suspect is to appear in court following reports that multiple postboxes were damaged in the Dartford area
First Picture of Man Shot Dead in Catford Broadway Identified as Shaquille Graham
Breaking

Suspect Charged with Serious Assault in Ramsgate Appears in Court

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information on Missing 14-Year-Old Schoolgirl from Erith

BreakingLONDON

Police Urgently Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Boy from Catford

BreakingLONDON

Katie Price Reveals Her Real Full Name in Candid Interview with Grace Dent

Breaking

Police Appeal for Information Following Serious Collision in Rochdale

Breaking

Birmingham Gang Member Jailed for Firearm Possession

Breaking

Smoke Advisory Issued for Detling, Maidstone: Industrial Waste Fire

BreakingLONDON

Classic Detective Drama “Bergerac” Set for Reboot After 30 Years

Breaking

Drivers Warned of Massive Delays as M25 Shuts Down for Unprecedented Works

Breaking

Firefighters Carry Out Roof Extrication After Two-Vehicle Crash Near Swanley

Breaking

Emergency Services Scramble to West Wickham Railway Station After Commuter Train Hits Tree – Sparking Travel Chaos

Breaking

Police declare Major incident as Firefighters Battle Blaze at Forest Gate Police Station with over 30 fire engines

Breaking

Breaking: Forest Gate Police Station Fire Prompts Emergency Response

Breaking

Investigators Seek Witnesses Following Fatal Collision on A299 in Herne Bay

BreakingLONDON

Planned A2 Closures: Motorists Advised to Plan Ahead

BreakingLONDON

Princess Kate Apologises Amid Photo Editing Controversy

BreakingLONDON

Police Continue Hunt for Individuals Linked to Fatal Crush at O2 Academy Brixton

Breaking

GMP Responds to Alleged Stabbing Incident in Murray Road, Bury

Top Stories

SUSSEX

St Leonards Appeal: Help Police Recover Stolen Rare Watch

SUSSEX

Eastbourne Car Crash and Gas Leak: Urgent Response Detailed

BreakingLONDON

Motorists Urged to Follow Official Diversions Amid Unprecedented M25 Closure

BreakingLONDON

Controversy Surrounds Princess of Wales’ Mother’s Day Photo

Breaking

Teenage Girl Reported Missing from Gravesend

BreakingLONDON

BBC iPlayer Download Feature Discontinued on Select Devices

Breaking

New Roundabout Construction on A27 to Benefit New Monks Farm Development

Breaking

Man Convicted of Murdering Russell Jordan Jones in Enfield

Breaking

A suspect is to appear in court following reports that multiple postboxes were damaged in the Dartford area

Breaking

First Picture of Man Shot Dead in Catford Broadway Identified as Shaquille Graham

Breaking

Driver Miraculously Escapes Serious Injury After Car Accident on M2

Breaking

Metropolitan Police Chief Speaks Out Against Abuse Targeting Officers

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Child Injured in Traffic Incident Outside Kilburn School
Manhunt Underway After Patient Absconds from South East London Medical Facility
Father-Son Duo Jailed in Brutal Sainsbury’s Local Assault

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.