Hampshire Police have charged a man over a shocking fire at a BP petrol station in Lee-on-the-Solent that also claimed a dog’s life.

Fire Erupts on Petrol Forecourt After Axe Sighting

Officers rushed to the BP Petrol Station on Broom Way on Thursday, 4 December, after reports of a public order incident. Witnesses say a man was seen wielding an axe on the forecourt before a fierce blaze erupted, spreading to several vehicles and petrol pumps.

Suspect Hospitalised With Burns; Dog Found Dead at Scene

Emergency services, including Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Service and South Central Ambulance Service, arrived promptly. They found a man suffering burn injuries, who was taken tothe hospital. Tragically, a dog was discovered dead amidst the chaos.

Tyson Charlie Nevin Faces Multiple Charges

51-year-old Tyson Charlie Nevin, from Spicewood in Fareham, was arrested and charged with multiple offences:

Arson with intent to endanger life

Arson

Threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place

Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal

Nevin appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 31 January 2026. He has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, 2 March 2026.