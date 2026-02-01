Watch Live

DEAD DOG Man Charged After Blaze and Dog’s Death at Fareham Petrol Station

  Updated: 05:17
  2 February 2026

Hampshire Police have charged a man over a shocking fire at a BP petrol station in Lee-on-the-Solent that also claimed a dog’s life.

Fire Erupts on Petrol Forecourt After Axe Sighting

Officers rushed to the BP Petrol Station on Broom Way on Thursday, 4 December, after reports of a public order incident. Witnesses say a man was seen wielding an axe on the forecourt before a fierce blaze erupted, spreading to several vehicles and petrol pumps.

Suspect Hospitalised With Burns; Dog Found Dead at Scene

Emergency services, including Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Service and South Central Ambulance Service, arrived promptly. They found a man suffering burn injuries, who was taken tothe  hospital. Tragically, a dog was discovered dead amidst the chaos.

Tyson Charlie Nevin Faces Multiple Charges

51-year-old Tyson Charlie Nevin, from Spicewood in Fareham, was arrested and charged with multiple offences:

  • Arson with intent to endanger life
  • Arson
  • Threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place
  • Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal

Nevin appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 31 January 2026. He has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, 2 March 2026.

