A man from Dartford has been charged in connection with an attempted break-in at a farm in Swanley, according to Kent Police.

Ryan Holt, residing at Elm Road in Dartford, faces multiple charges including aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and possession of cannabis.

Holt has been remanded in custody pending a Medway Magistrates’ Court hearing scheduled for Thursday, February 29.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, February 28, when Kent Police responded to reports of an attempted break-in at a residential property near Ship Lane in Swanley around 9:50 pm.

Allegedly, four individuals attempted to break into stable buildings on the property but fled upon being disturbed.

Upon arrival, officers from the Swanley Local Policing Team observed a suspicious vehicle leaving the Crockham Hill area and heading towards Swanley village.

A short pursuit ensued, during which the patrol car was reportedly rammed by the suspect vehicle, prompting three individuals to flee the scene on foot.

Subsequently, with the assistance of the police helicopter and the dog section, Police managed to apprehend a 23-year-old man, identified as Ryan Holt.

Holt was later charged with multiple offences related to the incident.

Kent Police continue their investigations to locate the remaining suspects involved in the attempted break-in.

Authorities urge anyone with information, private CCTV footage, or dashcam recordings from the vicinity of the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact the West Kent appeals line at 01622 604100, quoting reference number 27-1437.

The spokesperson for Kent Police emphasized the importance of community cooperation in ensuring the swift resolution of such incidents and maintaining the safety and security of the area.