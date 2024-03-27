Man Charged in Connection with Burglary at Deal Shop

A man has been charged in connection with a reported burglary at a shop in Deal, Kent, following a swift response from authorities.

Kent Police received a call on the morning of Saturday, March 16, 2024, reporting a break-in at a premises located on Beauchamp Road. It was reported that during the overnight hours, the premises had been unlawfully accessed, and various electrical items along with cash were reported stolen.

Responding promptly to the incident, Dover’s Victim Based Crime Team launched an investigation into the matter. Later that evening, on March 16, officers conducted an arrest in close proximity to the scene of the burglary. Additionally, a quantity of cannabis was seized during the operation.

Tyler Jackson, aged 19 and residing at Freemens Way, was subsequently charged with burglary and possession of a class B drug in connection with the incident.

Following the charging, Jackson was remanded into custody pending his appearance before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court. He is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, March 28, to face the charges brought against him.