FATAL CRASH Man Dies After High-Speed Porsche Crash on M6 Near Great Barr

  • Updated: 14:33
  • , 26 January 2026

A man in his 50s has tragically died after his silver Porsche 911 Carrera slammed into a barrier on the M6 near Great Barr just after midnight.

Deadly Smash at Junction 7

The crash happened at around 12:15am on 26 January near Junction 7 on the northbound carriageway. West Midlands Police confirmed the fatal collision, sending their serious collision investigation unit to probe what went wrong.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s loved ones at this devastating time,” said police. “At this stage, we do not believe any other vehicle was involved.”

Road Still Partially Closed as Investigation Continues

The northbound M6 carriageway has now reopened, but the slip road remains shut while highway repairs are carried out.

Police urge motorists who were in the area and may have dashcam footage or information to come forward. You can contact them via Live Chat on their website, by calling 101, quoting log 58 of 26/1/26, or email [email protected].

