A tragic incident unfolded on Woolwich Common yesterday as a man lost his life in a devastating flat fire.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on February 23, deploying around 25 firefighters and four fire engines to tackle the blaze engulfing a six-storey block of flats.

The London Fire Brigade received the alert at 5:05 pm and worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control within two hours. Despite their efforts, the flames ravaged half of a second-floor flat, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Firefighters heroically rescued one man and two women from a neighbouring flat, guiding them to safety amid the chaos. However, tragically, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police, in conjunction with the Brigade’s fire investigation team, have launched a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the fire. Details surrounding the circumstances of the blaze remain under investigation.

The Woolwich community, shaken by this devastating event, awaits further updates as authorities work diligently to unravel the tragic incident.

For further information, inquiries have been directed to the Metropolitan Police.

Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.