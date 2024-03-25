A tragic incident in Hither Green has claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman, who has now been identified as Zhe Weng. The victim was fatally stabbed on Manor Park on Wednesday, March 20.

Joshua Michals, aged 24 and residing at Deals Gateway in Deptford, has been charged with her murder.

The devastating event unfolded when authorities responded to reports of a stabbing just before 11:15 p.m. Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene and forced entry to the address in question.

Inside the property, they discovered the 31-year-old woman gravely injured. Despite their efforts, she could not be saved.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents deeply saddened and concerned about safety in the area.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing continues, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the inquiry.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence, support and condolences pour in for the family and loved ones of Zhe Weng, whose life was tragically cut short.

The court proceedings regarding the case are expected to shed further light on the events leading up to this tragic incident, as the community seeks justice for the victim and closure for her grieving family.