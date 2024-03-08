A Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to serious charges involving the creation and distribution of indecent images of children, as well as resisting arrest.

PC Adam Merriman, a member of a proactive team covering Barnet, Brent, and Harrow, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 8th. He faced three counts of making an indecent image of a child, three counts of distributing an indecent image of a child, and one count of resisting arrest.

PC Merriman admitted guilt to all seven charges and was remanded in custody pending his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court, with a date yet to be confirmed. The charges stem from his arrest on Thursday, March 7th, and subsequent investigation.

The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards is overseeing the case. PC Merriman has tendered his resignation from the force.

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, responsible for policing in the area, expressed understanding of the shock and concern sparked by the news. She pledged to engage with community partners and forums to address their concerns.

Leach commended the swift action of investigating officers in bringing charges against PC Merriman, stressing the gravity of the offenses. She assured that misconduct proceedings would proceed promptly.

This isn’t the first time PC Merriman has faced legal trouble. In 2017, he was acquitted of harassment and assault charges involving a woman known to him, following a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. However, an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards revealed a case to answer for misconduct.

The latest developments underscore the Metropolitan Police’s commitment to holding officers accountable for their actions and maintaining public trust.