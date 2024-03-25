UK News in Pictures

More than 14m trips planned by car as school holidays and Easter weekend clash

More than 14m trips planned by car as school holidays and Easter weekend clash

More than 14 million leisure journeys are expected to be made by car this Easter weekend as the bank holiday coincides with most UK schools breaking up, according to a study by the RAC and INRIX.

Data suggests that Good Friday could see some of the worst delays for drivers, with an estimated 2.6 million getaway trips by car planned for that day alone. This is 600,000 more than the 2 million journeys planned for both Thursday 28 March – the day many schools break up – and Easter Monday. Additionally, an estimated 3.3 million more trips are expected to be staggered over the long weekend by drivers who are undecided on their travel dates.

On Thursday, transport analytics specialists INRIX predict heavy traffic between 2pm and 7pm, as getaway traffic combines with regular commuting trips. The M25 in both directions between the M23 for Gatwick and the M1 in Hertfordshire is expected to be the busiest route, with journeys on this stretch taking over two hours – double the usual time.

Similarly, on Good Friday, the longest delays are anticipated between 11am and 3pm, prompting drivers to consider starting their trips early in the morning or delaying them until later in the afternoon. Routes such as the M5 southbound between Bristol and Taunton and M3 between the M25 and the southcoast are expected to face some of the longest jams, with journey times doubling compared to usual.

For those returning from the first full week of the Easter holidays, the M5 northbound between Taunton and Bristol on Friday 5th April at 3pm is projected to be the busiest route, with an estimated two and a half hours of travel time.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson advised drivers to plan their journeys carefully, stating, “With Easter falling earlier than usual at the start of the school holidays, it could be ‘Carmageddon’ for holidaymakers. Anyone who can delay leaving on Thursday 28 March until much later in the evening or set off as early as possible on Good Friday is likely to have a better journey than those who travel during the peak periods of the day.

To alleviate congestion, drivers are urged to adjust their departure times and be prepared for longer-than-normal journeys throughout the weekend. National Highways also encourages drivers to plan ahead and prepare their vehicles in advance for long journeys to reduce the risk of breakdowns.

RAC patrols also shared their top tips for an ‘eggcellent’ trip this Easter, including sorting known vehicle issues before traveling, packing essential items in the car, and carrying prescription medication.

For further advice and assistance, drivers can download the myRAC app to find the cheapest petrol and diesel near them and access breakdown services.

