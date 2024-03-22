A horrifying scene unfolded in Moscow as a rock concert at the Crocus City Hall turned into a nightmare when armed assailants, clad in camouflage, opened fire on the crowd. Reports indicate that at least 40 people have lost their lives in the attack, with over 100 more left wounded and in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 8 pm local time when up to five gunmen stormed the concert venue, unleashing a barrage of gunfire on concertgoers. TASS news agency reported a blast and fire within the building, further escalating the chaos. The Russian Foreign Ministry quickly labelled the attack as a ‘terrorist’ act.

Emergency services, including police, special forces, and a fleet of 70 ambulances, rushed to the scene to aid the victims and contain the situation. Shocking video footage captured the aftermath, showing numerous casualties lying motionless amidst pools of blood outside the hall.

Tragically, the situation took a dire turn as flames engulfed the concert hall, trapping potentially hundreds of people inside. Witnesses reported scenes of panic and desperation as survivors attempted to flee the burning building, with some resorting to evacuating from the roof.

Amidst the chaos, fears of further casualties mount as authorities warn that a floor of the hall may collapse, complicating rescue efforts. Security measures across Moscow, including at airports and train stations, have been heightened in response to the attack.

Details surrounding the motive behind the shooting remain unclear, but authorities are treating the incident as a major security threat. Concerns had been raised weeks earlier by foreign embassies about the possibility of extremist attacks in crowded venues, underscoring the grim reality of modern-day terrorism.

As emergency services continue to battle the blaze and tend to the wounded, the nation grapples with shock and grief in the wake of this senseless act of violence. The international community stands in solidarity with the people of Moscow as they mourn the lives lost in this tragic event.

The attack serves as a grim reminder of the persistent threat posed by terrorism and underscores the importance of remaining vigilant in the face of such atrocities. As investigations into the incident unfold, the world watches with heavy hearts, hoping for swift justice for the victims and their families.