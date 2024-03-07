A motorist has been apprehended by Kent Police after allegedly assaulting another driver during an altercation at the M20 service station near Maidstone. The incident occurred in a lorry parking area at junction 8, just before 10 pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

According to reports, the driver of a lorry was assaulted by a car driver following an earlier traffic incident on the motorway. The victim sustained swelling and bruises to his face and upper body as a result of the altercation.

Upon receiving the report, officers promptly attended the scene to speak with the victim. Subsequently, a 55-year-old man was arrested at a Maidstone address in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail until Wednesday, May 29.

Authorities are now appealing for witnesses to the incident and urging anyone with information to come forward. Individuals can contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/33499/24. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through their online platform at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Additionally, drivers with dashcams are encouraged to review their footage to check for any recordings that may assist the ongoing investigation.

The investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing, and authorities are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this matter.