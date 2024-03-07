UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Motorist Arrested Following Alleged Assault at M20 Services Near Maidstone

Roof ‘Completely Destroyed’ as More Than 170 Firefighters Tackle Blaze at London Police Station

Suspect Charged with Serious Assault in Ramsgate Appears in Court

Police Appeal for Information on Missing 14-Year-Old Schoolgirl from Erith

Police Urgently Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Boy from Catford

Home Breaking Motorist Arrested Following Alleged Assault at M20 Services Near Maidstone

Motorist Arrested Following Alleged Assault at M20 Services Near Maidstone

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Brick McDonald's restaurant entrance with hanging lantern.

A motorist has been apprehended by Kent Police after allegedly assaulting another driver during an altercation at the M20 service station near Maidstone. The incident occurred in a lorry parking area at junction 8, just before 10 pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

According to reports, the driver of a lorry was assaulted by a car driver following an earlier traffic incident on the motorway. The victim sustained swelling and bruises to his face and upper body as a result of the altercation.

Upon receiving the report, officers promptly attended the scene to speak with the victim. Subsequently, a 55-year-old man was arrested at a Maidstone address in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail until Wednesday, May 29.

Authorities are now appealing for witnesses to the incident and urging anyone with information to come forward. Individuals can contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/33499/24. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through their online platform at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Additionally, drivers with dashcams are encouraged to review their footage to check for any recordings that may assist the ongoing investigation.

The investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing, and authorities are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this matter.

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Two County Line Drug Dealers Jailed After Gravesend Patrols Intercept Erratic Vehicle
Investigation launched and arrest made after death of man in Hillingdon
Witness Appeal: Fatal A21 Collision near Tonbridge
Traffic Disruption on A21 Following Vehicle Overturn Incident Near Tonbridge following life-changing incident
Facebook Outage Leaves Thousands of Users Stranded
E4 Unveils Revolutionary Reality Series: “The Underdog: Josh Must Win”

READ NEXT:

Were you in Portslade Village at around midday on Sunday, February 27?
Murder probe after man kills his wife in Bognor Regis
Yarmouth RNLI rescue dismasted yacht
The Metropolitan Police is facing fresh questions over why Boris Johnson was not fined for attending a gathering in Downing Street during lockdown
A man who pleaded guilty to dealing Class A drugs in Brighton has been jailed
Grant Wedlake’s Victims Speak Out as He Receives 21-year Sentence
London’s Air Ambulance Charity Calls on Government for Urgent Support
Breaking

Drivers Urged to Avoid New Oxford Street as Police Cordon Remains in Place

London Bus Collides with Building on New Oxford Street – Emergency Services Rush to Scene
Man and Woman Charged with Murder of George Eric Rogers in Enfield
Drivers Warned of Major Delays on M2 Motorway After Vehicle Breakdown
Urgent Search for Missing Daniel Leckie in Weld Close Area
Car Fire on A3 Southbound Prompts Lane Closures Near Cobham
Urgent: Help Locate Missing Edinburgh Woman Khasha Smith
Breaking

Man Jailed for Perverting the Course of Justice to Evade Speeding Tickets

Death of Man Found in River Crayford Deemed Not Suspicious
Planned Blackwall Tunnel Closures for Southbound Traffic Announced for March and April
Drone Sweeps River as Search for Missing Woman, 76, Continues
High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest as Police Ram Dangerous Drink-Driver at 100mph
Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Dagenham
Police and Partners Collaborate to Tackle Anti-Social Behaviour and Crime in Barnham
Investigation Launched After Woman Attacked with Ammonia
France Becomes First Country to Recognise Abortion as Constitutional Right
Breaking

Man, Who Preyed on Gay Men Sentenced to 11 Years and Six Months in Jail

Breaking

Father Sentenced to 15 Years for Manslaughter of Infant Son

Sevenoaks Council Responds to PPE Dumping Incident in Farningham Car Park
Lewisham Man Jailed for Life for Stabbing Girlfriend and Her Family to Death
Family Members to Face Trial for Murder of 10-Year-Old Sara Sharif
Man Reported Missing from Ashford: Appeal for Information
Families Face Easter Travel Chaos as Heathrow Border Force Guards Vote on Strike Action
Belmarsh Prison Officer Jailed for Conspiring to Frame Inmate for Murder
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Firefighters Carry Out Roof Extrication After Two-Vehicle Crash Near Swanley
Emergency Services Scramble to West Wickham Railway Station After Commuter Train Hits Tree – Sparking Travel Chaos
Police declare Major incident as Firefighters Battle Blaze at Forest Gate Police Station with over 30 fire engines
Breaking: Forest Gate Police Station Fire Prompts Emergency Response
Disabled Driver Left Stranded Overnight by The AA: A Night of Fear and Frustration
Investigators Seek Witnesses Following Fatal Collision on A299 in Herne Bay
Breaking

Man Sentenced to Jail for Stabbing in Thanet Altercation

Breaking

Suspect charged following robbery reported in Chatham

Breaking

Arrest Made Following Kensington Fire Rescue

Breaking

Police in Maidstone Seek Man After Bar Disturbance

RECOMMENDED

Ranking of European online casinos available to British residents
Major Disruption as Train Derailment Blocks Services Between Woking and London Waterloo
Organised Vehicle Crime Unit Recovers Stolen Ferrari from 1995
Three Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Hurst Grove, Ramsgate
Prolific Shoplifter Jailed After Sweet Theft Spree
Woman Arrested in Enfield Murder Investigation
Breaking

St Mary Cray Bromley: Woman Fights for Life After Being Hit by Moped

Breaking

Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate

Breaking

Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services

Breaking

Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead

Breaking

Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder

Breaking

Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing

Breaking

Suspect Charged in Connection with Series of Car Thefts in Maidstone

Breaking

Adventurous’ Woman, 21, Dies in Tragic House Fire After E-Bike Ignites, Inquest Concludes

Breaking

Iain Packer Convicted of Murdering Sex Worker Emma Caldwell After 17 Years

Breaking

Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton

Breaking

Champagne, spirits, and various other goods with a total worth amounting to hundreds of pounds have been recovered by Police

Breaking

Barn Fire in Mundon is Tackled by Seven Crews

Breaking

Police Car Damaged in Romford Road Manor Park Crash

Breaking

Images have been issued by officers investigating a spate of shoplifting offences in a Swanley supermarket

Breaking

Police in Maidstone Seek Man After Bar Disturbance

Breaking

Ranking of European online casinos available to British residents

Breaking

Major Disruption as Train Derailment Blocks Services Between Woking and London Waterloo

Breaking

Organised Vehicle Crime Unit Recovers Stolen Ferrari from 1995

Top Stories

Breaking

Nurse with Child in Car Runs Over Essex Police Officer After Being Stopped for Speeding

BreakingLONDON

Man Charged Following Attempted Break-In at Swanley Farm

SUSSEX

Man Threatens Hospital Staff in Brighton: Caught & Sentenced

BreakingLONDON

Maintenance Works Prompt Nightly Closures at Dartford Crossing

BreakingLONDON

Body Found in Mote Park During Search for Missing Man

BreakingLONDON

Call for Motorway Driving to be Included in UK Driving Lessons

BreakingLONDON

Lewisham Man Expresses Remorse After Brutal Murder of Girlfriend and Her Family

BreakingLONDON

Paul Whitehouse Returns as Grandad in Only Fools and Horses The Musical Tour

Breaking

Tragic Loss in English Channel Crossing Attempt Near Dunkirk

Breaking

Tragic Discovery: Body Recovered from Water in Crayford

SUSSEX

Daring Rescue at Sea: Newhaven RNLI Heroically Saves Lives

BreakingLONDON

Sevenoaks Council Responds to PPE Dumping Incident in Farningham Car Park

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Motorist Arrested Following Alleged Assault at M20 Services Near Maidstone
Roof ‘Completely Destroyed’ as More Than 170 Firefighters Tackle Blaze at London Police...
Suspect Charged with Serious Assault in Ramsgate Appears in Court

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.