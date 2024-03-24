National Lottery & Thunderball Results: 23rd March 2024

Lottery results from 7.45pm
Thunderball results from 8.15pm
National Lottery Results
7, 15, 41, 43, 45, 50, the bonus ball is: 28
Thunderball Results
12, 14, 17, 25, 29, Thunderball is: 14
