The UK government has announced a significant council tax rule change, colloquially referred to as the ‘double council tax’ change, which is slated to come into effect from April 1. Under these stricter regulations, council tax on homes that have remained empty for an extended period will double, as confirmed by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

In addition to this measure, councils in England will be empowered with extra authority to levy higher taxes on second homes starting next month. However, there are exceptions to these new rules.

Houses falling under certain categories may not be subject to the increased tax, including those inherited, homes undergoing renovations making them uninhabitable, and second homes not available for year-round occupancy due to planning restrictions.

Simon Hoare, the Local Government Minister, emphasized the necessity of addressing long-term empty properties, which often hinder local families and young individuals from accessing the housing market in their communities. He stated, “We are taking action as part of our long-term plan for housing, which means delivering more of the right homes in the right places and giving councils more powers to help give local people the homes they need.”

According to the Government website, council tax payments are typically divided into 10 monthly installments spanning from April to January. However, individuals experiencing difficulties in payment are urged to contact their local council promptly for assistance, including options such as spreading payments over 12 months instead of 10.

The same council tax payment process applies across England, Scotland, and Wales, with authorities in all nations adhering to this guidance. Council tax bills provide detailed information on annual payment amounts, calculation methods, and payment deadlines.

Certain demographics are exempt from council tax obligations, including individuals under 18, those enrolled in specific apprentice schemes, full-time students at colleges or universities, and individuals under 25 receiving funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency, among others.

The implementation of the ‘double council tax’ rule and enhanced taxation on second homes reflects the government’s broader efforts to address housing challenges and ensure fair access to accommodation for all members of society.