SPIKED SWEETS Paedophile Camp Boss Jailed for Drugging Kids With Sedated Sweets

  • Updated: 09:03
  • , 7 February 2026

A 76-year-old man who spiked sweets with sedatives and handed them out to children at a summer camp has been locked up for over 31 years. Jon Ruben was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court after admitting a string of horrific offences, including wilful ill treatment of eight children and possession of class C drugs.

Grotesque Crimes Uncovered at Summer Camp

Ruben, from Ruddington, Nottingham, also confessed to sexual offences against two boys under 13 and possession of indecent images, though none related to children at the camp. Earlier this week, he admitted to poisoning an adult victim at the site to carry out offences while they were unconscious.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Neil Holden described the case as “horrific, complex and emotional.” After sentencing, families of the young victims spoke out, revealing their “shock, anxiety, distress, self-doubt and guilt” but firmly blaming Ruben alone.

Police Continue Probing More Victims

The disturbing crimes came to light after emergency services were called to Stathern Lodge summer camp near Melton last July. Eight boys aged 8 to 11 were rushed to the hospital after falling ill with symptoms including drowsiness and sickness. Ruben was arrested at a nearby pub where he was found with some of the children.

Police searches uncovered syringes, sweets with incision marks, and sedatives both at the camp and Ruben’s home. Extensive inquiries revealed he ran a “sweet game,” giving sedative-laced treats and promising a chocolate bar prize.

Digital Evidence and More Charges

Examination of Ruben’s devices uncovered over 50 category A indecent videos—the most serious kind—alongside category B and C content. The investigation also confirmed that Ruben sexually assaulted two boys under 13. After months of probing, he faced 13 charges, including:

  • Eight counts of wilful ill-treatment of children
  • Possession of class C drugs
  • Making indecent photographs of a child
  • Sexual assault and assault by penetration of boys under 13
  • Fraudulent possession of dutiable goods

Ruben pleaded guilty last November, then admitted poison to an adult victim this February. The police continue working closely with Nottinghamshire authorities, reaching out to schools and youth groups to uncover any further victims connected to Ruben’s charity work over two decades.

“Our focus remains on the victims and their families who have shown immense bravery as they have found out the truth about what happened,” said T/DCI Holden.

