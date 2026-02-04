A trusted pastor has been found guilty of 17 sexual offences after exploiting his position in evangelical churches to target children and young women. Walter Chahwanda, 34, from Chester, was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court on 3 February 2026. The vile predator will face sentencing on 20 March 2026.

Church Leader Turned Predator

Chahwanda preached at the Apostolic Faith Mission before launching his own Liverpool church, Sound of Dominion. Admired and respected, he used his authority to gain access to vulnerable victims across the country. Over four years, he groomed children and young women through church activities, betraying the trust of his congregation.

Grooming Gone Digital

The court uncovered a chilling pattern. Chahwanda would add victims on Snapchat and Instagram, starting with innocent chats. Soon, he would sexualise conversations, making inappropriate comments about their appearances.

He sent shocking, explicit images and videos of himself performing sexual acts.

Victims were confused and frightened, unable to reconcile their church image with his vile actions.

He even encouraged victims to expose him, seemingly aroused by the risk of being caught.

Escalating Abuse and Denial

Despite some victims alerting the church, Chahwanda’s abuse worsened, including the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. The nightmare began after one victim’s father reported Chahwanda to the NSPCC, triggering a police probe that uncovered more victims.

Chahwanda denied all accusations in police interviews but admitted to “naughty” online chats, dismissing them as innocent role play. Charged with 22 offences relating to nine victims, he pleaded not guilty. The jury convicted him on 17 counts, including sexual activity with a child and sending indecent images. He was cleared of rape and some other charges.

Prosecutor Delivers Scathing Verdict

“Chahwanda used his position as a respected Pastor to abuse a 14-year-old child and cause distress to multiple young women and children,” said Aaron Smith of the CPS Mersey Cheshire Rape and Serious Sexual Offences unit. “He had no regard for their wellbeing or vulnerability, focusing only on his own sexual gratification.”

Smith added that victims struggled to understand how a man of faith could commit such crimes, with many unable to openly discuss sex because of the abuse. Chahwanda still denied wrongdoing, claiming all victims consented and minimising his offences as harmless.

The case is a stark warning about the abuse of trust within religious communities and the urgent need for vigilance and protection for the vulnerable.