Person Struck by Train at West Hampstead Railway Station

Aerial view of urban train station and surrounding buildings.

Emergency services have been called to West Hampstead Railway Station in London following reports of a person being struck by a train on Friday afternoon (March 8th)

The incident occurred at Platform 3 of the station on West End Lane,

Staff from Network Rail along with Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) have been called to the incident.

Details are still emerging, and the condition of the individual involved is currently unknown. The BTP and emergency response teams are at the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.

Trains may be affected due to the incident, and passengers are advised to check for updates and alternative routes if necessary.

Further information will be provided as the situation develops.

