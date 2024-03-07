Authorities in Erith have launched an urgent appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old schoolgirl named Louise, last seen at 6:45 am on Monday, March 4.

According to reports, Louise was wearing a school uniform, including a jumper and blazer, along with a grey coat, at the time of her disappearance.

In a statement shared on social media, Bexley Police urged the public to assist in locating Louise, providing details about her appearance and the circumstances of her disappearance.

The post shared on X reads: “Have you seen Louise, 14 years old, missing from #Erith. She was last seen at 06:45 hours on 4th March wearing school uniform, jumper and blazer, grey coat. If seen, please call 999 and quote 01/35843/24.”

As concerns for Louise’s safety grow, authorities are appealing to anyone who may have seen her or has information about her current whereabouts to come forward immediately. Individuals are urged to contact the police by calling 999 and quoting reference number 01/35843/24.