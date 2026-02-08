Watch Live

WANTED Police Hunt Daniel Dodge After Court No-Show

  • Updated: 02:43
  • , 8 February 2026

Avon & Somerset Police are on the lookout for Daniel Dodge, 35, who’s wanted for failing to attend court. Officers are urging the public to help track him down quickly.

Who Is Daniel Dodge?

Dodge is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, sporting dark hair styled in a short mullet and dark facial hair. He has known connections to Yeovil in #Somerset and Stalbridge in #Dorset.

Spot Him? Don’t Approach – Call Police

If you spot Daniel Dodge, don’t confront him. Instead, call 999 immediately and quote reference number 5226021133. For any other information, contact 101.

Recommended for you

unnamed (1)
Nurse Busted Sucking Maternity Gas on NHS Shifts
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 21.58.52
Tragic Crash: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being ‘Rammed’ Off Kent Road
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 21.51.47
EPSTEIN FILES Police Raid Lord Mandelson’s Wiltshire Home in Epstein Probe

BREAKING

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 15.31.28
RAPIST JAILED Faversham Rapist Locked Up for Over Six Years

Must READ

MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Migrant Who Brutally Attacked Woman Dies in Prison
BRUTAL MURDER Teen Found Guilty of Brutal Murder in Ipswich
CANINE STAR Hero Police Dog Sniffs Out Hit-and-Run Suspects in Torrential Rain
FIREFIGHTERS ISSUE WARNING Tumble Dryer Blaze Sparks Flat Fire in Harlow
SHOCKING ATTACK Brutal Abuser Jailed After Threatening Girlfriend Over Phone
INFERNO Blackpool Blaze Update: Firefighters Battle Overnight Inferno
CRIME STING Drug Dealer Locked Up After Cardiff Organised Crime Sting
MAJOR BLAZE Seven Crews Battle Blaze at Braintree Hotel
How live horse racing betting works: real-time odds and strategy
TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Chaos: Multi-Car Crash Causes Major Delays

More For You

APPROACH WITH CAUTION M20 and M26 Chaos: Car Crashes Off Road, Delays Mount
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY When Courage Clashes with Consequence: Are We Too Scared to Do the Right Thing?
JOINT OPERATION Six Charged After Major Swindon Burglary Raids
Why Acuvue Contact Lenses Are a Popular Choice for Everyday Vision

More From UK News in Pictures

SPIKED SWEETS Paedophile Camp Boss Jailed for Drugging Kids With Sedated Sweets
Brutal St Albans Assault Lands Man Behind Bars
CAUGHT RED HANDED Young Dealer Caught Red-Handed
HORROR SMASH Man Jailed Over Horror Crash on A41 Near Woodham
SHOCK STABBING Man Found Guilty of Murdering 9-Year-Old Girl in Boston
DRUGS FOUND Young Dealer Jailed After Crack Cocaine Stash Found Under Bath
MAJOR BLAZE Fifteen Fire Crews Battle Huge Blaze in Blackpool
SOOTY AND SWEEP Brean Theme Park Falls Into Liquidation
WOMAN KILLED Fatal Sheppey Crash: Police Renew Witness Appeal
RECALL WARNING Over 6,000 Bags Recalled for Dangerous Labeling Error
Gang Ram-raid Co-op in Plympton with Heavy Machinery
Probation Services on the Brink: Public at Risk as System Collapses
Teen Shot Dead in Stockwell Gang Attack – Two Convicted After Harrowing Murder
Convicted Child Sex Offender Jailed for Breaking Court Rules
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Three Nabbed Over Armed Robbery in Knightsbridge
FIRST PICTURE Tragic Plane Crash: Family Pays Tribute to Fallen Pilot

More From UKNIP

Officers From The Serious Collision Investigation Unit Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Collision Involving A Car And A Pedestrian In whitstable
SELF HARM Woman Found Stabbed on Common Road in Chatham Sparks Major Emergency Response
MORE SPACE UK Boosts Detention Beds to Tackle Illegal Immigration Surge
HEARING LOSS Peppa Pig’s Little Brother George Gets Hearing Loss Diagnosis
Man Jailed Over Shocking Stoke-on-Trent Sex Attacks