Avon & Somerset Police are on the lookout for Daniel Dodge, 35, who’s wanted for failing to attend court. Officers are urging the public to help track him down quickly.

Who Is Daniel Dodge?

Dodge is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, sporting dark hair styled in a short mullet and dark facial hair. He has known connections to Yeovil in #Somerset and Stalbridge in #Dorset.

Spot Him? Don’t Approach – Call Police

If you spot Daniel Dodge, don’t confront him. Instead, call 999 immediately and quote reference number 5226021133. For any other information, contact 101.