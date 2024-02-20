The M20 motorway is currently closed in both directions due to a police incident, causing significant disruption for motorists.

The closure spans between junction 2 for the A20 London Road, near Brands Hatch, and junction 3 for the M26 interchange.

Both carriageways of the motorway are affected, with all three lanes closed, and traffic has been brought to a standstill.

National Highways has confirmed the closure is a result of a police-led incident, although further details about the nature of the incident have not been disclosed.

Authorities have cautioned that the road is likely to remain closed for an extended period, urging motorists to seek alternative routes to avoid congestion.

Emergency services are currently at the scene managing the situation.

This incident underscores the importance of staying informed about traffic conditions and planning alternative routes when necessary to avoid delays.

Authorities have been approached for additional information regarding the ongoing incident