Leicestershire Police have initiated a significant search operation following reports that a three-year-old child fell into the River Soar in Braunstone, Leicestershire. The incident, which occurred around 5 pm local time, prompted a rapid response from emergency services.

Upon receiving the distressing reports, all available emergency services swiftly mobilised to the scene to search for the child. Among the responders were fire and rescue teams, paramedics, and law enforcement personnel.

A police helicopter was dispatched to aid in the search effort, scouring the area along the River Soar. Later, it was replaced by a drone, which continued the search operations. The helicopter returned around 6:40 pm after refueling and resumed assisting in the search by illuminating the area from above.

As a precautionary measure, the road between Braunstone Lane East and Middleton Street has been closed to facilitate the search operation and ensure the safety of all involved.

The search operation has been characterized by a coordinated effort between multiple agencies, with authorities working tirelessly to locate the missing child.

In a statement to the press, a spokesperson for Leicestershire Police confirmed the ongoing search operation, stating, “Police and emergency services are dealing with an incident near to Aylestone Road, Braunstone, following reports of a three-year-old child falling into the River Soar around 5 pm today. All services are in attendance as the search for the child continues.”

Despite the dedication and persistence of the search teams, it has been determined that the search will not continue throughout the night. However, authorities have assured the public that search efforts will resume promptly in the morning, with a renewed focus on locating the missing child.

The incident has garnered significant attention from the local community, with residents expressing their concern and support for the search efforts. As the search continues, authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the child’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the effort to ensure the child’s safe return.