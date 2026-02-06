Jamie Allen, 23, from Hampshire Terrace, Portsmouth, has been locked up for nearly two years following a string of drug and driving offences in Reading.

Charged with Multiple Crimes

At Reading Crown Court on 22 January, Allen was sentenced to 1 year and 9 months in prison. He had previously pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court on 15 November 2025 to:

Possession of Class B drugs (Cannabis)

Driving without insurance

Driving without a valid licence

Careless driving

Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (Cocaine)

Caught Red-Handed Riding Illegally with Drugs

On the evening of 14 November 2025, local Neighbourhood officers stopped Allen in Coronation Square, Reading. He was riding a Sur’ron electric off-road bike illegally on the pavement. Before the police got to him, Allen tried to ride off but was quickly tackled and arrested under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers found 60 wraps of Class A drugs (cocaine), cannabis, and £735.46 in cash on him.

Additional Penalties

Along with his prison sentence, Allen was slapped with a £350 fine, received six penalty points on his licence, and issued a fixed penalty notice for the driving offences.