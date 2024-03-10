The world has been treated to the first official glimpse of Princess Kate since her abdominal surgery in January, captured in a heartwarming photograph released earlier this week. The image, taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor, showcases Kate surrounded by her cherished children in a touching display of familial love and resilience.

In the serene portrait, Kate is seen with a radiant smile, her arms encircling her younger children, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Standing behind her is her eldest child, Prince George, who affectionately embraces his mother in a tender hug. The photograph captures a candid moment of familial bond and strength, reflecting the unwavering spirit of the royal family during challenging times.

Accompanying the photo on her official Instagram account, Kate expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

The 42-year-old future queen underwent a planned abdominal operation at the London Clinic on January 16, followed by a 13-day hospital stay. Upon her return home, Kensington Palace assured the public of her steady recovery, stating that she was “making good progress.”

Kate’s absence from public appearances since her Christmas Day walk with other members of the Royal Family had sparked curiosity.