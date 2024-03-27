Private Plane Crashes at IWM Duxford Airfield

A private plane has crashed at the renowned Imperial War Museum (IWM) Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

The incident occurred at approximately 1l.41pm, with reports indicating that the site was closed to visitors for the remainder of the afternoon following the crash.

According to eyewitnesses, a “loud bang” was heard, but there was no visible fire. The aircraft had taken off before abruptly turning towards the control tower, ultimately crashing after its wing caught the ground.

IWM Duxford confirmed the occurrence, stating that the involved aircraft was indeed a private plane. Emergency services, including fire crews and helicopters, swiftly responded to the scene.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that several crews were dispatched to assist in ensuring scene safety, with some subsequently returning to their respective stations.

The Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) has initiated an investigation into the incident, with a spokesperson confirming the deployment of a multi-disciplinary team of inspectors to Duxford, Cambridgeshire.

As investigations continue, details regarding the cause and extent of the crash are expected to emerge.