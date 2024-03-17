UK News in Pictures

Progress on M25 Motorway Overhaul in Surrey Amid Daytime Closure

Herne Hill Fire Claims One Life as Met Police Commence Investigation

Traffic Held on M20 Between Junction 7 and 8 Near Maidstone After Reports of Man ‘Covered in Blood’

Barking Shop Fire Engulfs Building on Whalebone Lane, Prompting Road Closure

Katherine Ryan Opens Up About Celebrity Gogglebox Experience

Progress on M25 Motorway Overhaul in Surrey Amid Daytime Closure

Aerial view of construction site with heavy machinery.

Efforts to overhaul a vital stretch of the M25 motorway in Surrey are well underway, as workers reported making “good progress” during the unprecedented daytime closure of the roadway.

The five-mile segment of the M25, spanning between junctions 10 and 11, has been shut down in both directions since 9 pm on Friday. The closure, scheduled to last until 6 am on Monday, is necessary to facilitate the demolition of a bridge and the installation of a new gantry.

Concerns regarding potential gridlock and traffic chaos over the weekend were voiced by many, particularly as this marks the first planned daytime closure of the M25 since its inception in 1986. However, reports from National Highways South-East (NHSE) indicate that congestion was contained to a manageable level, with traffic flow moving along diversion routes relatively smoothly.

Amanda Boote, representing Woking Borough Council, expressed relief that the traffic situation along the diversion route through towns like Byfleet, West Byfleet, Woking, and Ottershaw was not as dire as initially feared.

An 11.5-mile diversion route has been established to guide traffic along alternative A roads, alleviating some of the strain caused by the closure.

Despite the smooth traffic flow, concerns linger among local businesses along the diversion route, with some fearing significant financial losses due to decreased foot traffic and customer accessibility.

Mark Pollak, owner of Billy Tong, voiced apprehension over the potential impact on his business, predicting a substantial downturn in revenue for the weekend.

The ongoing project aims to enhance safety and efficiency at one of the UK’s busiest and most hazardous motorway junctions. Upon completion in summer 2025, the upgraded junction 10 will boast increased lane capacity, offering relief to the thousands of vehicles that traverse this section of the M25 daily.

The closure also affects travellers heading to and from Heathrow and Gatwick airports, as the M25 serves as a crucial artery for air passengers.

While this closure marks a significant disruption, it paves the way for crucial infrastructure improvements that will benefit commuters and businesses alike in the long term.

