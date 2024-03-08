Christopher Lamb, 42, of Love Lane, Faversham, has been sentenced to three months in prison and banned from entering several stores across Kent for three years after pleading guilty to eight counts of shop theft.

Lamb received the sentence at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on February 29, 2024. Additionally, he will be subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for the duration of three years.

Under the terms of the CBO, Lamb is prohibited from entering any Aldi, Co-op, or Superdrug store in the county. Furthermore, he is not allowed to enter any retail premises while carrying a bag, loiter outside any shop or cashpoint, and must leave a shop if asked to do so.

Moreover, Lamb is forbidden from approaching any member of the public and asking for money or charitable donations.

The application for the CBO was made by officers from Kent Police’s Strategic Prevention Command following a series of thefts in Sittingbourne between February and June 2023.

PC Jamie Spencer commented on the case, stating, “Shoplifting is not only a crime that affects retailers but can also have a detrimental impact on local communities as businesses put up their prices to compensate for their losses.

He added, “Kent Police is determined to tackle this type of crime, and I am pleased that Lamb has been handed both a custodial sentence and a CBO that will prevent his opportunity to re-offend on his release. If he breaches any of the conditions, he will be immediately brought back before the court to answer for his actions.”

Lamb’s sentencing and the imposition of the CBO reflect the efforts of law enforcement to address shoplifting and protect businesses and communities from its impact.