After serving 31 years in policing and being an independent spokesperson, Norman Brennan has voiced his concerns regarding the safety and protection of firearms officers in the United Kingdom.

In a series of tweets, Brennan highlighted the risks and challenges faced by firearms officers in their line of duty. He emphasized the critical role these officers play in protecting society from various threats, including terrorism, armed robbery, and violent crime.

Brennan emphasised that firearms officers often have to make split-second decisions in life-threatening situations, where the primary concern is the imminent danger posed to themselves, their colleagues, and the public.

However, he expressed concerns about recent changes in legislation that have removed legal protections for officers who discharge their firearms based on an honest but mistaken belief that there was an imminent threat to life.

According to Brennan, this change in the law has left firearms officers vulnerable to prosecution and has raised significant concerns about their safety and well-being. He argued that such legal uncertainty could deter officers from volunteering for roles that involve carrying firearms, potentially undermining public safety.

Brennan called for the reinstatement of legal protections for firearms officers, emphasizsng that they should be afforded the same rights as any other citizen until proven guilty in a court of law.

In conclusion, Brennan urged authorities to address these concerns promptly to ensure the continued effectiveness and safety of firearms officers in protecting the public.