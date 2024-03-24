Russia and China Veto US-Sponsored UN Ceasefire Plan in Gaza

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and China exercised their veto power at the United Nations Security Council, blocking a US-drafted resolution that sought an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The resolution was contingent upon the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

This marks the first time the United States has publicly supported calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the region. Previously, the US had consistently opposed such demands within the UN framework.

The veto came amidst escalating tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has seen a surge in violence and civilian casualties. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for high-level talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signalling a shift in the US stance towards Israel’s military campaign.

Blinken’s visit to the Middle East aims to address not only the immediate crisis but also to lay the groundwork for a post-war plan to govern and secure the war-torn Gaza Strip.

A recent UN-backed food security assessment has painted a dire picture for the people of Gaza. Approximately 1.1 million individuals are grappling with catastrophic hunger and starvation. The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted essential services, leaving vulnerable populations in a precarious situation.

The current bout of violence began when Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of 253 others. In response, Israel initiated a retaliatory offensive aimed at dismantling Hamas’s infrastructure.

Hamas contends that more than 31,900 people have lost their lives in Gaza since the start of Israel’s military campaign.