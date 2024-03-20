Scott Mitchell, husband of the late Dame Barbara Windsor, has been appointed as the People’s Champion for the national mission to beat dementia, established in memory of the beloved star. The announcement was made by the UK government, highlighting Mitchell’s significant role in advocating for dementia awareness and research.

The appointment was revealed during a roundtable and reception at No.10 Downing Street, where various stakeholders, including charities, academics, investors, business leaders, and individuals with lived experience, gathered to accelerate efforts in combating dementia. The event served as a tribute to those supporting dementia research, emphasizing the crucial role of fundraising by charities across the UK.

The Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission, launched in August 2022, honors Dame Barbara and others affected by dementia, forming part of the government’s commitment to double funding for dementia research by 2024 to 2025. Co-Chaired by Hilary Evans and Nadeem Sarwar, the Mission aims to drive groundbreaking research and accelerate the development of treatments for dementia.

Scott Mitchell expressed his gratitude for being appointed as the People’s Champion, acknowledging his late wife’s impactful campaigning efforts and emphasizing the importance of keeping her legacy alive. He emphasized the need to prioritize individuals affected by dementia and ensure that their experiences guide the Mission’s endeavours.

The mission also received a significant boost with £6 million in funding allocated to support clinical trials and innovation. Projects across the UK, including initiatives in Northern Ireland and Scotland, will explore the use of breakthrough technologies such as AI and biomarkers to enhance dementia diagnosis and treatment.

In addition to Mitchell’s appointment, the launch of the Neurodegeneration Initiative was announced, aimed at accelerating the development of novel treatments for dementia. Led by Medicines Discovery Catapult, the initiative will provide industry and academia with the necessary tools to expedite dementia clinical trials.

Furthermore, ten pioneering projects were awarded funding through Innovate UK’s Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) dementia biomarker tools competition. These projects range from AI diagnostic tools to retinal scans for early dementia detection, reflecting a diverse array of innovative approaches to tackle dementia.

The appointment of Scott Mitchell as the People’s Champion underscores the importance of raising awareness and mobilizing resources to combat dementia. With ongoing government support and collaborative efforts across sectors, the UK is poised to make significant strides in dementia research and treatment, bringing hope to millions affected by this devastating condition.