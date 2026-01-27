Watch Live

CHILD RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Seventies Firefighters Tackle Massive House Blaze in Morden

  • Updated: 08:14
  • , 27 January 2026

Around 70 firefighters and ten fire engines rushed to a fierce house fire on Halesowen Road, Morden, in the dead of night.

Fire Devastates Entire Two-Storey Home

The London Fire Brigade revealed the damage was brutal. “The ground floor, first floor and roof of a two-storey end-of-terrace house were destroyed by fire,” they said.

Three victims – one woman, one man, and a boy – suffered smoke inhalation. All were treated on scene by the London Ambulance Service before being rushed to the hospital.

Daring Rescue and Safety Measures

Firefighters battled flames using a towering 32-metre turntable ladder, dousing the fire from above. In a tense moment, crews managed to cool a 15kg gas cylinder to prevent a deadly explosion. The cylinder was then safely removed from the scene.

Massive Emergency Response in Modern

The first 999 fire call came at 4:04am, triggering a swift response. Crews descended from nine nearby stations, including Sutton, Mitcham, and Wimbledon. After two intense hours, the blaze was finally brought under control by 6:06am.

