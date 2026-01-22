Tragedy in Wolverhampton as Neil “Chuck” Thompson is found dead with injuries at Smestow Academy. Police launch urgent probe into his unexplained death.

Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute

The family of Neil Thompson, known affectionately as “Chuck,” have paid a touching tribute to their beloved son, brother, and father. They described him as “very much loved in the fishing community – his one true passion.”

“His love for life and funny stories touched the lives of so many people,” they said. “To help us find closure as a family we urge anyone with any information or sightings to please get in touch.”

Police Appeal for Information

West Midlands Police are treating the death as unexplained. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door enquiries around the school grounds in Windmill Crescent.

Superintendent Martin Hurcomb said: “Our teams are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this tragic incident and are supporting Mr Thompson’s family. We urge anyone who saw him in the early hours to come forward.”

Neil was last spotted on Wheatsheaf Road at 1am, then again on the school grounds at 7.15am on Monday morning. He was wearing a distinctive camouflage jacket, a grey gilet, jeans, a beanie hat, and carrying a red rucksack, and may have had sunglasses on.

How to Help

If you have any information about Neil Thompson’s movements or his death, contact West Midlands Police on 101 or via their Live Chat quoting log 1452 of 19 January.