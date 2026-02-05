A Warrington man has been locked up for four and a half years after stalking and harassing his pregnant ex-partner and her family.

Relentless Stalking and Threats

Robert Bassnett, 35, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on 29 January, where he pleaded guilty to stalking, causing serious alarm and harassment. Despite ending his one-year relationship in 2024, Bassnett relentlessly harassed his 23-year-old ex, who was pregnant at the time.

Between 30 April and 19 June 2025, Bassnett repeatedly turned up at her home, demanded to see her, and bombarded her with threatening texts and unwanted calls. In a chilling incident, he hid in a bush near her property, hurled abuse at her, and even threw a brick.

Targeting the Family

Bassnett’s threats extended beyond his ex. He directed death threats at her father and created fake social media accounts to post false information alongside the victim’s family address.

These actions forced Cheshire Police to launch a manhunt. After appealing for public help on 9 June 2025, officers swiftly caught Bassnett, following a brief foot chase as he tried to evade capture in nearby woodland.

Police Crack Down on Domestic Abuse

“Bassnett thought he was untouchable, goading police on social media while on the run,” said Police Constable James Unsworth, who led the investigation. “This was deeply traumatising for the victims, but his prison sentence and restraining order should offer them some protection.” “Domestic abuse won’t be tolerated. We urge victims or those who know victims to come forward and seek help.”

Bassnett was handed an indefinite restraining order to stay away from his ex and her family by any means.

Get Help Now

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, don’t suffer in silence. Contact Cheshire Police on 101 or report online at cheshire.police.uk. In an emergency, dial 999 immediately.