The suspect responsible for a fatal shooting in Catford remains at large three days after the incident claimed the life of Shaquille Graham, a father-of-four.

Shaquille Graham, 30, was shot in Catford Broadway at approximately 4:30 am on March 10. Despite the prompt arrival of police and London Ambulance Service crews, Shaquille was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

When questioned by the News Shopper regarding any arrests made since the incident, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that their original statement, released on March 11, remains accurate and up-to-date, indicating that no arrests have been made.

Luke Wilson, a close friend of Shaquille Graham, paid tribute to him as his “best friend,” describing him as “the nicest guy ever,” according to reports by the Evening Standard. Wilson, a 31-year-old who mentors young boxers to steer them away from crime, recalled attending a house music event with Shaquille at Silks. He recounted the tragic events of the night, stating that Shaquille stepped outside with a girl and was shot.

“He lived for his family and was a great dad,” Wilson expressed, adding that Shaquille was a “good soul” who was never involved in any trouble and did not deserve what happened to him.

Detective Superintendent Brian Hobbs of the Met’s Specialist Crime assured the public that the investigation is making progress and that leads are being actively pursued. He urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward, emphasizing the importance of witness testimony in resolving the case.

Homicide detectives are conducting thorough inquiries to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and Shaquille’s next of kin are receiving support from family liaison officers.

The Metropolitan Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 101, quoting CAD1160/10Mar, or to reach out anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

The loss of Shaquille Graham has left a community in mourning, with his loved ones seeking justice and closure in the wake of this tragic event.