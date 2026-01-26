Police swooped on Pettits Lane, Romford, after reports of a firearm at 11.50am on Saturday, January 24.

Armed cops and local officers found two teenage boys carrying three imitation toy guns. The lads were swiftly arrested on suspicion of firearm offences in a public place.

Released But Under Investigation

The pair have since been released under investigation while detectives probe further. No real weapons were found at the scene.

Met Police Statement