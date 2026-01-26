Police swooped on Pettits Lane, Romford, after reports of a firearm at 11.50am on Saturday, January 24.
Armed cops and local officers found two teenage boys carrying three imitation toy guns. The lads were swiftly arrested on suspicion of firearm offences in a public place.
Released But Under Investigation
The pair have since been released under investigation while detectives probe further. No real weapons were found at the scene.
Met Police Statement
“On Saturday, 24 January at 11:50hrs police were called to Pettits Lane, Romford following a reported sighting of a firearm. Met armed police and local officers attended the scene where two teenage boys were found in possession of three imitation, toy firearms. They were arrested on suspicion of firearm offences in a public place. They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”