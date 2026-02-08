Merlin Entertainments, the force behind London’s top attractions like Madame Tussauds, Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, and Legoland, is facing a backlash over its revamped disability access scheme.

RAP System Overhaul Causes Confusion and Concern

The firm has introduced a new Ride Access Pass (RAP) system aimed at guests struggling to queue due to physical, learning, or emotional disabilities. The pass lets visitors wait virtually instead of standing in long lines but doesn’t guarantee immediate ride access.

Previously, all disabilities were covered under one broad eligibility category. Now, working with third-party provider Nimbus, Merlin has split access into two symbols: “Difficulty Standing” and “Difficulty with Crowds.”

Neurodivergent Visitors Say Changes Make Access Harder

While Nimbus insists the update followed a two-year trial and was meant to provide tailored support as demand grew, many visitors with hidden or neurodivergent conditions say the new criteria make it tougher to qualify for queue assistance.

“The revised system is leaving vulnerable guests without the help they need,” said a concerned visitor.

Merlin Promises Review Before Peak Season

Merlin Entertainments acknowledges rising demand prompted the switch but vows to keep improving. “We remain committed to supporting neurodiverse guests,” a spokesperson said, confirming the system will be reviewed before the March main season opens.