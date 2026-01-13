Three Teens Arrested After 18-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Near Greggs on the High Street

Police have arrested three teenagers after a brutal stabbing left an 18-year-old dead just metres from a bustling high street in Feltham, London.

Air Ambulance Rushed to Scene of Horror

On Monday, emergency services, including London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service, were scrambled following reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics fought to save the victim’s life at the scene before rushing him to hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The victim’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Three Arrested in Murder Probe

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation and have arrested three youths in connection with the attack.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Monday.

Another 16-year-old was arrested today on similar charges and remains in custody.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested for grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon and remains held.

The grievous bodily harm charge relates to an alleged assault on one of the 16-year-olds, who was treated for minor injuries before being taken into custody.

Community Left Reeling

The tragic scene on Victoria Road, Feltham, remains cordoned off with police tape. A blue police tent shelters the area where the stabbing occurred.

Flowers, cards, and balloons have been left, including touching messages such as “Fly high. You’re always in our thoughts.”