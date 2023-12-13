Toxteth Triple Stabbing: Man Arrested for Murder After One Dies in Attack

In a harrowing incident in Toxteth, Liverpool, a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a triple stabbing at a block of flats that left one man dead and two others seriously injured.

The attack, which police have described as “targeted,” occurred on Sunday in a communal area of the flats located at Upper Warwick Street, near the corner of Hillaby Close and Upper Warwick Place. The incident took place at around 1pm, plunging the neighbourhood into shock and distress.

A 28-year-old man tragically lost his life in what Det Ch Insp Allison Woods of Merseyside Police labelled as a “shocking” attack. In addition to the murder charge, the arrested individual, a 38-year-old man, is also being held on suspicion of wounding the two other victims.

The conditions of the surviving victims are grave but stable. A man in his 30s is currently in critical but stable condition in the hospital, while a woman, also in her 30s, is described as being in a serious but stable state.

The police presence at the scene was significant as investigators worked to piece together the events leading up to this tragic occurrence. The area around Upper Warwick Street was cordoned off as forensic teams conducted their analysis, and inquiries were made to understand the full circumstances of the incident.

Det Ch Insp Woods, leading the investigation, has called for anyone with information about the attack to come forward. The police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in their inquiries.

This incident has shocked the local community, raising concerns about safety and prompting calls for increased vigilance. Merseyside Police have reassured the public that they are doing everything in their power to investigate the incident thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.