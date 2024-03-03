In a somber turn of events, emergency services were called to the scene at Crayford Parade early Sunday morning, following reports of a person spotted in the water near the area’s width restrictions. The operation saw a significant response, including three fire brigade units, police hazardous teams, and paramedics, all converging by the lake to address the situation.

The call came in around 10 AM, prompting a swift and coordinated effort to reach the individual reported in distress. Despite the rapid response, authorities reported that a body was sadly recovered from the water by emergency services, marking a tragic outcome to the morning’s events.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, pending notification of next of kin and further investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident. The area around Crayford Parade and the lake was the focus of intense activity as teams worked to secure the scene and retrieve the body.

We have reached out to the Metropolitan Police for additional details regarding the incident. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the individual’s presence in the water and the cause of death remain unclear. The police are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the sequence of events that led to this tragic discovery.

The community of Crayford has been left in shock by the incident, with many expressing their condolences and concern. Incidents of this nature are a stark reminder of the importance of water safety and the unpredictable nature of such tragedies.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available from the Metropolitan Police and other emergency services involved in the recovery operation. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

We were called at 10:44hrs on Sunday, 3 March to reports that a body had been found in the River Cray, near to Crayford Way in Crayford.

Officers responded along with the Met’s Marine Policing Unit. The body of a man was recovered from the water.

Enquiries continue to identify the man and inform his next of kin. The death is being treated as unexpected.