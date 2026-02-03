Tragic Plane Crash at Popular Beauty Spot

Two men have died following a horrific light aircraft crash near Hollingworth Lake in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. Emergency crews, including police, paramedics, and firefighters, rushed to the scene early this morning after the small plane reportedly plummeted from the sky and crashed into farmland near Littleborough.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the fatalities and urged the public to steer clear of the area as emergency teams continue their work.

Parachute Spotted at Crash Site

A witness at the scene said that a large yellow parachute appeared to have deployed as the plane went down. Stephanie Mills said she saw the parachute tangled in a nearby electricity pylon but heard no noise from the crash.

“There wasn’t any noise, I didn’t hear anything but there is a huge yellow parachute. There is a lot of police and helicopters here too,” she said.

Social media images also show what is believed to be the parachute caught at the base of a pylon near the crash site.

Police and Investigation Teams on Scene

Multiple emergency response units and helicopters were dispatched to the site. National Grid workers were also called in to assist with safety around power lines.

Greater Manchester Police said officers are working with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of the crash. Chief Superintendent Danny Inglis said:

“We are working closely with emergency service colleagues and partner agencies to establish the full circumstances. There will be an enhanced presence as officers and investigators comprehensively survey the area and ensure all available evidence is recovered.”

Aircraft Details and Official Probe Underway

The plane involved is believed to be a Cirrus SR20, a small propeller-driven aircraft known for having an onboard emergency parachute. Reports say the aircraft took off from the Midlands earlier in the morning before losing altitude over Littleborough and crashing near Hollingworth Lake.

The Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) confirmed they have launched an investigation and sent a multidisciplinary team of inspectors to the scene.

“An accident involving a light aircraft which occurred today near Rochdale, Greater Manchester, has been notified to the AAIB. An investigation has been launched and a multidisciplinary team of inspectors are on their way to the accident site.”

The investigation is ongoing as emergency crews continue to secure the area and gather evidence.