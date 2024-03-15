A police pursuit in New Ash Green led to the apprehension of two men suspected of stealing a car, as reported by Kent Police.

The incident unfolded just before 8.30 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, when Kent Police received a report of a white Jaguar F-Pace stolen from an address near Maidstone Road, Gillingham.

The following day, at midday on Wednesday, March 13, a vehicle matching the same description was reported for nuisance driving in Caxton Close, Longfield. Proactive patrols located the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

After a brief pursuit, the car was brought to a halt in Church Road, New Ash Green. Three individuals exited the vehicle on foot, two of whom were swiftly detained by officers.

The two men, aged 20 and hailing from Chatham and Longfield respectively, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They have since been released on bail until Tuesday, June 4, pending further investigations.

Kent Police continues its efforts to identify the third occupant of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Authorities urge anyone with information, private CCTV, or dashcam footage relevant to the case to come forward. Individuals who were in the area at the time of the incident are encouraged to contact the west Kent appeals line at 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/40925/24. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or via their website’s online form.