On Friday 21 July 2023 at around 11.30pm, Jack Grindley, 21, and Leon Melson, 20, broke into a property in Lauren Van Der Post Way.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, also entered the property while Ella Steadman, 22, waited outside the address.

Furniture and other items were damaged and threats were made to the victim – who was known to Grindley, Melson and Steadman – and who fled the scene.

The victim returned later to find jewellery, cash and designer clothing missing.

Kent Police received reports of the disturbance and tracked the car in which the offenders were travelling to Sittingbourne, where the vehicle was stopped by patrols.

The four occupants were arrested by officers at the scene and later charged.

Grindley, of Bowens Field, pleaded guilty to burglary and affray and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 20 March 2024 to a year and ten months’ imprisonment.

The same sentence was imposed on Melson, of Tennyson Road, who also pleaded guilty to burglary and affray.

Steadman, of Bowens Field, pleaded guilty to burglary and affray and was given a 16 month suspended sentence. The teenager, who pleaded guilty to affray and handling stolen goods, received a community order.

PC Damien Dixon, of East Kent CID, said: ‘The offenders subjected their victim to a frightening ordeal before stealing from him in his home. A swift response from officers meant that they were stopped in their tracks.

‘I would like to extend our gratitude to the witnesses in the vicinity who reported the crime in progress, and in so doing, supported the quick detention of the offenders, preventing them from causing further harm.’