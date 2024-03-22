On Tuesday 19 March 2024, proactive patrols spotted a person behaving suspiciously in St Peter’s Street.

In a subsequent search, two people were arrested and various quantities of drugs were seized, including 35 wraps of suspected heroin and cocaine, along with a meat cleaver and three phones.

Zachary Dempster, aged 29, of St Peter’s Street, and Tulane Sharp, aged 46, of no fixed address, were both later charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and three counts of possessing class A drugs with the intent to supply.

Both suspects appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 20 March and have since been remanded in custody pending a further hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 15 April.