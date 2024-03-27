UK News in Pictures

Two suspects have been arrested by officers investigating a series of burglaries near Dover

Between Wednesday 20 and Sunday 24 March 2024, three homes and a shed were reportedly broken into in the Whitfield area.

A number of items were reported stolen during the incidents, including a car, jewellery and electrical items.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the offences, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Dover on suspicion of burglary on the morning of Tuesday 26 March.

Both suspects have been bailed pending further enquiries and officers are appealing for information.

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation should call 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/ZY/12456/24.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.

