London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scrappage scheme has been extended to enable non-compliant vehicles to be donated to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

This extension, launched on Friday, March 15, offers an opportunity for applicants to contribute to Ukrainian humanitarian and medical needs by donating their vehicles that do not meet ULEZ emissions standards.

In return for their donation, participants will receive the same level of grant payment typically provided to those who scrap their vehicles under the ULEZ scrappage scheme.

The initiative is open to all London residents, small businesses, and charities owning vehicles that fail to comply with ULEZ emissions standards. These vehicles, which are typically ineligible for use within the ULEZ, are urgently needed in Ukraine.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded scheme, stating, “I am delighted to launch the expanded ULEZ scrappage scheme today, enabling people to donate their non-ULEZ compliant vehicles to Ukraine where they can make a real difference.

British-Ukrainian Aid (BUA), a UK registered charity, has been appointed to assess donated vehicles based on need and suitability for use in Ukraine.

Dr. Rainer-Elk Anders, a trustee of BUA, expressed gratitude to Londoners, emphasizing the significant impact each donated vehicle will have on humanitarian and medical aid efforts in Ukraine.

The inspiration for this innovative scheme came from the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, who proposed the idea to Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, confirmed in January that there are no legal barriers preventing non-compliant vehicles from being donated to Ukraine.

In addition to individual donations, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) has pledged to donate 50 decommissioned ambulances to Ukraine, despite being exempt from ULEZ charges under current Transport for London (TfL) agreements.

Christina Calderato, Director of Transport Strategy and Policy, welcomed the initiative, stating, “We are very pleased that from today, applicants to the ULEZ scrappage scheme are now able to receive a scrappage grant while having the option to donate their non-compliant vehicle to Ukraine.

Already, several vehicle owners have expressed interest in donating their vehicles to Ukraine, with more expected to follow suit as awareness of the scheme grows.

Donated vehicles will be permanently removed from the UK, and evidence of their removal will be provided by BUA.

Interested individuals can apply for the scheme on TfL’s website, contributing to both environmental and humanitarian causes.