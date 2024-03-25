UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine

International Social Media Campaign Launched to Deter Illegal Migration to the UK

Urgent Appeal After Stabbing Incident in Fulham, SW6

Woman and Five-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Car in Plymouth: Driver Arrested for Suspected DUI

Met officers arrest Newham murder suspect at Heathrow Airport

Home Breaking ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine

ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
The High Court today ruled that a challenge to London Mayor Sadiq Khan's proposed expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) can proceed to trial

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scrappage scheme has been extended to enable non-compliant vehicles to be donated to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

This extension, launched on Friday, March 15, offers an opportunity for applicants to contribute to Ukrainian humanitarian and medical needs by donating their vehicles that do not meet ULEZ emissions standards.

In return for their donation, participants will receive the same level of grant payment typically provided to those who scrap their vehicles under the ULEZ scrappage scheme.

The initiative is open to all London residents, small businesses, and charities owning vehicles that fail to comply with ULEZ emissions standards. These vehicles, which are typically ineligible for use within the ULEZ, are urgently needed in Ukraine.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded scheme, stating, “I am delighted to launch the expanded ULEZ scrappage scheme today, enabling people to donate their non-ULEZ compliant vehicles to Ukraine where they can make a real difference.

British-Ukrainian Aid (BUA), a UK registered charity, has been appointed to assess donated vehicles based on need and suitability for use in Ukraine.

Dr. Rainer-Elk Anders, a trustee of BUA, expressed gratitude to Londoners, emphasizing the significant impact each donated vehicle will have on humanitarian and medical aid efforts in Ukraine.

The inspiration for this innovative scheme came from the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, who proposed the idea to Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, confirmed in January that there are no legal barriers preventing non-compliant vehicles from being donated to Ukraine.

In addition to individual donations, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) has pledged to donate 50 decommissioned ambulances to Ukraine, despite being exempt from ULEZ charges under current Transport for London (TfL) agreements.

Christina Calderato, Director of Transport Strategy and Policy, welcomed the initiative, stating, “We are very pleased that from today, applicants to the ULEZ scrappage scheme are now able to receive a scrappage grant while having the option to donate their non-compliant vehicle to Ukraine.

Already, several vehicle owners have expressed interest in donating their vehicles to Ukraine, with more expected to follow suit as awareness of the scheme grows.

Donated vehicles will be permanently removed from the UK, and evidence of their removal will be provided by BUA.

Interested individuals can apply for the scheme on TfL’s website, contributing to both environmental and humanitarian causes.

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Barking Road, Newham
Investigation into Royal Medical Records Breach at The London Clinic
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Fresh Defeat in Parliament
Ex-Trump Advisor Navarro Begins Prison Sentence for Capitol Attack Contempt
12-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing in Sittingbourne
National Lottery & Thunderball Results: 23rd March 2024

READ NEXT:

Officers investigating reported assaults and harassment of a woman in Swanley have released an image of a man with whom they want to speak
Have you seen Emma lately?
New bill to modernise Business Rates system
Fourteen people have been arrested after traffic on the A206 at Crossways Boulevard, Greenhithe, was obstructed in both directions
Witness appeal after man attacked during night out in Swindon
Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Lily-Mai
Armed Police Mobilised in E17 Amidst Search for Gunman on the Loose
Breaking

Teen Denies Murder Charge in Christmas Eve Stabbing Case

Garda Sgt. Ciaran Whelan Faces Serious Charges: Complete Case Details
Emergency Response at Balham London Underground Station Following Incident
A man is due in court charged with the murder of Shaquille Graham in Catford
Fire Breaks Out in Flat Near Faversham After Sunlight Sparks Blaze
Man Stabbed in North London Street Altercation
Fire Breaks Out in Flats in Tunbridge Wells
Breaking

Weekend M25 Closures: Plan Your Travel

Man Charged with Murder Following Wembley Stabbing Incident
Serving Police Officer Charged with Child Abduction and Arranging Sexual Exploitation
Richard Taylor Death: Father of Damilola Taylor and Anti-Knife Crime Campaigner Passes Away
M4 Temporarily Closed After Multi-Vehicle Collision
Man jailed for 30 years for sexually abusing children in Gosport more than 20 years ago
Two men who were quickly tracked down and arrested by police after carrying out a burglary in Ashford have been jailed
Firefighters Put Skills to the Test at Historic Site
A rapist who was identified and charged within a week of attacking a lone woman has been jailed for ten years
Breaking

Motorist Jailed for Fatally Striking Pedestrian on Pelican Crossing

Breaking

Two suspected drug dealers from Maidstone have been charged with supplying class A substances in the town

Prisoner Convicted of Brutal Machete Murder Found Dead in Cell
Shocking Discovery of 14 Bodies amid Haiti’s Growing Crisis
Housing Ombudsman Finds Severe Failings by Guinness Partnership
Serious Collision Closes M26 Eastbound in Kent
A killer has been jailed after a man sustained fatal stab injuries in a #Wolverhampton street
Man Charged with Murder in Connection to Stockbridge Village Incident
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Russia and China Veto US-Sponsored UN Ceasefire Plan in Gaza
Life Sentence for Luke D’Wit: ‘Cruel and Senseless’ Baxter Murders
Appeal for Information Following Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Barnsley
Disturbing Bradley Child Sexual Offences: Mohammed Qazi Charged
St Budeaux Crash Updates: Two Air Ambulances and Emergency Services Rush to Scene
Police Investigating Stabbing Incident in South Grove, Walthamstow
Breaking

Abusive partner held a knife to the victim’s neck

Breaking

Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop

Breaking

Live: Wembley Daylight ‘Murder’ Sparks Police Investigation as Man, 72, Held in Custody

Breaking

Fire rips through Charcoal Grill in Bockhanger Square, Ashford

RECOMMENDED

Three Arrested Following Assault in Paddock Wood
Multi-agency operation leads officers to seize more than 120,000 illicit cigarettes
Cryptocurrency Listing Basics
Behind the Scenes: What Makes Premier League Matches a Global Phenomenon
Dartford Crossing Northbound Tunnel Closure Announced for Maintenance Works
Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Woman from Seal near Sevenoaks
Breaking

Red Funnel CEO Apologises for Travel Disruptions, Offers Compensation to Affected Passengers

Breaking

Progress on M25 Motorway Overhaul in Surrey Amid Daytime Closure

Breaking

Herne Hill Fire Claims One Life as Met Police Commence Investigation

Breaking

Traffic Held on M20 Between Junction 7 and 8 Near Maidstone After Reports of Man ‘Covered in Blood’

Breaking

Barking Shop Fire Engulfs Building on Whalebone Lane, Prompting Road Closure

BreakingLONDON

Katherine Ryan Opens Up About Celebrity Gogglebox Experience

BreakingLONDON

Planned Engineering Works: Southeastern Railway Services Affected

BreakingLONDON

A21 Closed in Sevenoaks Due to Welfare Concerns for Woman

Breaking

Alert: Robbery in Wavertree, Information Seek by Merseyside Police

Breaking

UK Spring Budget 2024: Balance Between Business Rates and Tax Cuts

Breaking

Child Hospitalised After Being Hit by Car in Ramsgate

Breaking

Man Dies Following Incident on Mullein Road in Bicester

BreakingLONDON

London Boroughs Set to Increase Council Tax: Find Out How Much Yours Will Rise

BreakingLONDON

James Corden Playfully Teases UK Fans as “Thieves” During Talk Show Appearance

Breaking

Two men who were quickly tracked down and arrested by police after carrying out a burglary in Ashford have been jailed

Breaking

Firefighters Put Skills to the Test at Historic Site

Breaking

A rapist who was identified and charged within a week of attacking a lone woman has been jailed for ten years

Breaking

Motorist Jailed for Fatally Striking Pedestrian on Pelican Crossing

Top Stories

Breaking

Man Arrested Following Blade Attack in Trowbridge

Breaking

Plaque Unveiled in Tribute to Murder Victim CJ Davis as £20,000 Reward Offered

Breaking

Police Respond to Armed Robbery in Windsor Drive

Breaking

Man convicted of murdering his ex-partner more than a decade after he attacked her

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Following Lewd Incident on Southeastern Train

BreakingLONDON

Martin Lewis Highlights Little-Known Council Tax Discount, Potentially Saving Thousands

Breaking

Moscow Concert Hall Mass Shooting Leaves Dozens Dead

BreakingLONDON

Government Proposes Over 7% Increase in UK Passport Application Fees

Breaking

Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Heartfelt Video Message: ‘It has been incredibly tough’

Breaking

Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man reported being assaulted in Dover

Breaking

Abusive partner held a knife to the victim’s neck

Breaking

Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine
International Social Media Campaign Launched to Deter Illegal Migration to the UK
Urgent Appeal After Stabbing Incident in Fulham, SW6

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.