Urgent Appeal After Stabbing Incident in Fulham, SW6

An investigation is underway following a stabbing in Fulham.
Police were called at approximately 3.35pm on Sunday, 24 March to reports of a man suffering stab injuries in Clancarty Road, SW6.
Officers and paramedics responded and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in a life-threatening condition.
A crime scene remains in place.
There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD4226/24Mar. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
